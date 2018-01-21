Akufo-Addo Out For George Weah’s Inauguration In Liberia

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Liberia to witness the swearing-in of the West African country’s new president, George Weah, following an invitation by outgoing leader, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Nana Addo departed on Sunday afternoon and is expected to return on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

The inauguration of George Weah is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22nd January 2018, in Monrovia, Liberia.

President Akufo-Addo left the country in the company of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials from the Presidency.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said in a statement issued on Sunday that “given the absence from the jurisdiction of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, will act in his stead.”

The President has duly informed the Speaker of Parliament of his absence from the country.