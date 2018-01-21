Operation Cow-Leg; A Case Of High Emotional Jerk, But Deficient In Logic And Objectivity

God created man on the 6th day and on the 7th day when he was resting, with one eye closed and almost dozing off, he created the Fulani, the less important human. One who is seen to be very mischievous and hard-eared so much so that his ethnicity has become synonymous to Crime. If armed robbers attack people on the high way and they cannot be identified, they are perceived to be Fulani. If there is a murder by an unknown assailant and no suspect can immediately be accused, then it is believed to be a Fulani. It quite appears the Fulani man has no other role in the human ecosystem but CRIME.

Cattle and other herds seem to understand and accept them better than the super humans because the superhuman species has greatly discriminated against the Fulani species for no readily tangible reason than a misguided perception and a prematurely ejaculated generalization that once you are a Fulani, you are made up of three different strands of chromosomes; the X chromosome, the Y chromosome and the Z chromosome where the Z chromosome is the one donated by the devil and for which reason you are nothing but a walking catastrophe about to happen.

I have never owned nor registered a gun, so I dont really know if during the registration of guns, there is a field for you to state the tribe you belong to. The Forensic Unit of the Ghana Police Service is the Best in the world, and so by just starring at the bullet and without even conducting any ballistic tests on the pellet were able to conclude that it was a Fulani herdsman or herdsmen who shot the Police and Military at Agogo and for which reason these poor herdsmen and their families are being evacuated from the lands. So no native of Agogo owns a gun and would shoot at the police? Or perhaps Agogo is a land of saints so they would never think of shooting at a police. Hail you Oh saints without sin.

Give the dog a bad name and hang it, oh no wait in this case the Dog already has a bad name so lets hunt it and hang it. It cannot be denied that most robbery, rape and invasion gangs that have been busted in the past few years have been made up of at least one Fulani, but does that make all Fulanis criminals? If your tests were so accurate to know who the perpetrators are why not deal with them as criminals and try them in a court of Competent Jurisdiction but rather you would chase them out of your land! Damn it but this is a clear case of emotional overdose, deficient logic and objectivity and a wrong vengeful exertion of overwhelming force on a feeble ethnic minority.

Here we stand, the black majority who cried Xenophobia when South Africans were throwing out immigrants, the black majority who cried foul when DTrump said he was going to send back all immigrants to their lands of origin, the Ghanaians who stood with the Libyan Victims when they were being sold for $400 dollars, are the same Ghanaians hailing and celebrating the Evacuation of Fellow West Africans of Malian,Niger, Benin and Nigerian origins. When its time to stand with the Fulani, everyone immediately sits down, Twitter hashtags would not trend, Facebook memes wont fly, and Mainstream Media wont fight for them. Afterall who are they?

In no attempt to equalize, but if shooting at Military or Police men was an 007 (Licence to kill), why are the residents of Denkyira Boase not being evacuated as well? In whose case there were video evidences to that effect. Instead of taking the blame for having no Ranching policy after over half a century after the return of the Queen’s Shepherds to her Palace, we are here tossing the blame onto these poor minority who are taking care of cattle that belong to our supposed Big Men. Where are you sending them to? Who would take them if Agogo doesnt want them? Are we repatriating fellow Africans back to their homelands? Sad indeed! So for example if Frafra herdsmen were disturbing Dagaati crop farmers, would you have sacked all Frafras away from your land? Or maybe since they are superhumans, dialogue would work.

All the human rights lawyers have suddenly being stricken by sudden dumbness that they cant speak! Correct me if am wrong but some of these Fulani men have become legal citizens of Ghana. Is Ghana sacking its citizens away? Do Democratic Nations exile their citizens when they transgress the law? Is this what we mean when we say we are strengthening our democracy? Mr. President, did I hear you say “Fulani Menace” on your Meet The Press Day? Really Fulani Menace! Isnt Fulani a tribe? And Menace supposed to mean a person or thing that is likely to cause harm, a threat or danger? Is that how you are describing Us?

Poor cattle are being shot dead, and yet the wives of these same people go to the market and have the moral strength to ask for beef and Milk. No please there’s no beef today the beef is running back to its hometown, please go back home and milk your goats and eat Chicken.

Written by : Abdul-Moomin Shahabdeen - 0246173282

[ The Black Fulani Boy ]