What Isaac Kyei Andoh of Ghana Wrote to Yours Truly!

On December 23, 2017, I published in this same column of mine on the Modern Ghana internet site an open letter titled Homosexuality: A Product of Marriage to a Non-Virgin Spouse??—Letter to a Reader (of internet link https://www.modernghana.com/news/824623/homosexuality-a-product-of-marriage-to-a-non-virgin-spouse.html) that was meant for one Ron Hipfner of the USA who posted comments for me after he had read an earlier article of mine published on December 6, 2017.

This December 6, 2017 article of mine was titled Homosexuality: A Product of Marriage to a Non-Virgin Spouse and can be accessed through the following internet link: https://www.modernghana.com/news/821058/homosexuality-a-product-of-marriage-to-a-non-virgin-spouse.html

Sad to say that a reader by name Isaac Kyei Andoh of Ghana, after he had read my said open letter to Ron Hipfner, chose to post a few comments for me, but sadly in a hoodlum style, which I’d like to respond to in an article as captioned above, in order that many more readers may be blessed by my thoughts.

For readers of this article to follow my thoughts I deem it necessary to quote the comments of Isaac Kyei Andoh, which are even unrelated directly to the issue of homosexuality discussed in my articles, right here as follows, with his first paragraph being wholly my own words from my referenced article:

Many of such descendants of Ham, today, are thus bereft of the spiritual wisdom of Yahuwah Elohiym since such wisdom cannot be made available to them by Yahuwah Elohiym who upheld and still upholds the curse which Noach pronounced against Ham and his offspring!!

Pure hogwash. This is the most useless, scripturally untruthful nonsense I've read all year. You don't a single insight of God's word in the light of the Gospel.

Saying God is holding on to a curse even after Christ's death is at best crazy. Whaaaaat.

You are only pushing deception down the throat of people.

And now, here is my response to Isaac Kyei Andoh in the form of an open letter to him.

Dear Isaac Kyei Andoh, thank you for reading my article. I am however sad to note that you have had difficulty understanding my thoughts expressed in the article, particularly in the portion you quote back at me in the first paragraph of your comments you post here!

As a result, your comments display quite a bit of ignorance on your part! And for you to do all this in a typical hoodlum style in my holy column makes me very sad for you!

I am sad because you show a gross lack of knowledge of the ways of Yahuwah Elohiym in three main fronts by your comments!

Firstly, you do not seem to know who the offspring of Ham are in our world today! If you did, you would never have condemned my article in the senseless way that you did; describing it as “pure hogwash” and the like!

I therefore urge you to go learn from the scriptures who the offspring of Ham are, and thereafter come back to your own comments to correct yourself and learn to express yourself more sensibly and decently in any future comments to my articles.

Secondly, you seem unaware that once Elohiym pronounces a curse on anyone, and goes further to include the offspring of that person in that curse, He means that they (the one and his offspring after him) are all cursed throughout all generations and must bear the sign of their curse in them forever!

So then, do search to know who the offspring of Ham in our world today are so you may also see the sign of this curse on them, as in a physical manifestation of chronic leprosy [white patch of skin]!! For you to know this, my dear Isaac Kyei Andoh, I must say calls for wisdom from Elohiym!

Thirdly, by your making of comments about “God”, “Christ”, “Gospel”, and no doubt with some JESUS in your mind, it means you are ignorant about what big harm these names and words of Goy (Gentile??) origin have done to the salvation message that was scheduled to first come out of and for Yisroel in Ivrit (Hebrew??)!

Ask yourself just this one question: If the message of Elohiym, which was originally delivered to mankind in Ivrit through the children of Yisroel, had never been translated into say, English, would all these English names and titles of people ever have been known for you and your ilk to suppose you could access the salvation of Elohiym from and by them (these English names and titles)??

And in this, please, be advised by Acts 4:10-12 to know whether any name meant for the salvation of Yisroel must be of Ivrit or can be of any of the Goyim (Gentiles) languages??

I also urge you to Google in order to learn from the latest version of the King James Version Bible (KJV), titled “The Restored Name King James Version Bible” (RNKJVB), that the words God, Jesus, Christ, etc., no longer have any relevance to the salvation message of Yahuwah Elohiym, just as they never had from the very beginning!

In all of this, are you able to show me any message of Yahuwah which states that the offspring of Ham was ever saved by your “Christ” and thus cleared of their curse of Bereshiyt (Genesis??) 9:25??

And if the name JESUS CHRIST is now known not to be legal tender in Heaven, as it was never considered in Heaven to be, is your so-called salvation of any offspring of Ham and all others who believe in this name (JESUS CHRIST) not nullified, courtesy of the RNKJVB??

In any case, when was the scripture, “Salvation is of Ivriim (Jews??)” ever changed to allow the cursed offspring of Ham into the salvation of Elohiym through the name JESUS CHRIST, now proven to belong to a phantom??

Dear Isaac Kyei Andoh: Please let us continue the conversation if you have any further concerns by what thoughts of mine I express here or if you so wish in relation to any of my articles.

Shalawam.

You may want to contact the author with your constructive comments via this email address: [email protected].