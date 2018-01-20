Oda: 11-Year Old Girl Critically Hurt Following Gun Attack On NPP Chairman

Two persons including an 11-year-old girl in critical condition after they were shot in an attack on the residence of Akyem-Akroso NPP Chairman in Oda in Eastern region.

Five persons were reported to have been caught in the crossfire Friday between the constituency chairman Frank Anim Bediako and irate youth believed to be loyalists of the party.

The well-built men allegedly disrupted a meeting between the top hierarchy of the party and some aggrieved delegates over the omission of some names on a polling station register.

Oda Municipal Police Commander Samuel Ntoso told Joy News they are yet to make any arrest as tension remains high in the area.

More coming up