Confirmed! Dr. Bawumia Takes Medical Leave

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the United Kingdom for medical leave, the presidency has said.

A statement to that effect said, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the late hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical leave on the advise of his doctors.”

“He was accompanied by the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement said.

Dr Bawumia reported to work on Friday, 19 January 2018 unwell.