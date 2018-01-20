Revealed! Full DNA Report On Lebanese Rape Saga

Following a bail that was granted to the Lebanese national alleged to have raped his house help at his airport residence, the DNA files which played a major role in his bailout have been revealed. The medical examination of the alleged victim could not establish any evidence of assault, bruises or rape.

It would be recalled that the judge Kofi Dorgu granted Rabih Haddad bail in the sum of GHC500,000 with two sureties last week Monday.

According to the judge, the prosecution failed to convince the court on why the suspect could not be admitted to bail.

He, however, ordered the suspect to submit his passport to the court registry.

Mr. Haddad has been on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for some time now.

According to reports, a forensic DNA test was undertaken to be sure the sperm found on the girl indeed belonged to the Lebanese.

The alleged rape was said to have occurred between 4-5pm but MTN records or itemized bill placed the accused at Osu within that same period which further established a very strong alibi on behalf of the accused.

See DNA files here: