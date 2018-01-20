Speaker Oquaye Does Not Owe Anybody An Explanation For His Jerusalem Stance—Part 2 (Final)

Speaker Oquaye’s stance in support of President Trump on the question of Jerusalem ought not to have caused any stir or controversy at all, especially since it is a well-known fact that the retired political science professor of the University of Ghana is also an ordained Christian minister of the Baptist faith or church. He has also distinguished himself as a lawyer and even once served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the country’s flagship academy. And so as a practicing Christian, it is all too natural to expect that Speaker Oquaye would staunchly back the “prophetic” reestablishment of Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of the Jewish State of Israel. This is where the purported controversy may be seen to stem from, since nearly half of Jerusalem is occupied by Palestinian Arabs and has been so occupied for as long as both Jews and their Palestinian half-siblings have existed with a common scriptural patriarch, namely, Abraham.

As I understand it, Speaker Oquaye did not make his statement endorsing the U.S. President’s stance on Jerusalem in his capacity as Head of Ghana’s Parliament. At any rate, any authoritative and politically representative official pronouncement on this matter was the one that emanated from the Akufo-Addo Flagstaff House, and was diplomatically voted upon in the United Nations’ General Assembly Chamber at the UN’s Headquarters in New York by Ghana’s Permanent Representative who voted, alongside diplomats from some 121 countries, to roundly and resoundingly reject the unquestionably provocative and virulently divisive stance of President Trump.

Indeed, even as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee acutely and poignantly put it, had Speaker Oquaye called for a vote to be taken on the Jerusalem Question, NDC’s ParliamentaryMinority operatives like Dr. Clement Apaak, the former Mahama Presidential Staffer, would have had legitimate cause to take exception.

As it stands, calls by the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority for Speaker Oquaye to explain himself to the House are grossly misguided. Don’t get me wrong: I perfectly appreciate the glaring fact that for the Palestinians, any move by the Israelis to peremptorily declare Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of the Jewish State impinges on their fundamental human right of existence in East Jerusalem which, of course, is predominantly Palestinian and Arab. But on any good and productive day, I would rather that Ghanaian parliamentarians were fully focused on the scandalous and soul-scarring issue of the contemporary enslavement of Ghanaian-born migrants in the Arab world, especially in Libya and the dangerous treks that our desperate unemployed youths regularly take across the Sahara Desert, than vacuously obsess themselves with issues over which they have absolutely no remarkable impact, control or influence.

I also don’t know or suppose that the members of the country’s parliamentary minority have been paid to represent the cause of Palestinian Arabs in both the country and abroad, although I must confess that I was deeply offended by the condescending language used by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana to characterize the well-reasoned and considered vote of the Akufo-Addo Administration on the Jerusalem Question at the UN.

It was simply insulting for the Israeli Ambassador to cavalierly presume that the vote cast in favor of having Jerusalem remain a shared city between the Israelis and the Palestinians by the Ghana Government was squarely predicated on either sheer ignorance or abject stupidity. But I was equally miffed by the sophomoric attempt by the leaders of some minor political parties to irresponsibly spar with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Chief Diplomat in Accra.

You see, a lot of activities regularly transpire behind closed doors between Ghanaian leaders and the resident diplomatic representatives of powerful and influential foreign governments that most members of the general public are not privy to. Ghana’s being a predominantly Christian nation has a unique and special relationship with the Jewish State that it may not necessarily have with other countries. We need to also realize that it makes for savvy leadership and constructive neighborliness not to involve oneself in every issue that crops up on the global diplomatic scene, especially where the long-term consequences of such involvement could very well be treacherous and unsavory. You see, nothing that the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana said was apt to unduly influence foreign policy decisions made by the Akufo-Addo Administration, as the democratic and legitimately elected government of our sovereign polity. And that is all that matters in the final analysis.

