Speaker Oquaye Does Not Owe Anybody An Explanation For His Jerusalem Stance—Part 1

There is absolutely nothing controversial about Speaker Michael Aaron Oquaye’s decision to back President Donald John“Shithole” Trump’s diplomatically provocativeofficial endorsementof the long-proposed policy decisionby the Israeli Government to have the capital of the Jewish State officially moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (See “Minority Fires Speaker Oquaye Over Controversial Israel Comment” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 12/11/17). Absolutely nothing controversial because Israel is in effective control of that globally renowned international pilgrimage city of choice and has been in control of Jerusalem for decades now. So at best, the Speaker’s endorsement of the American President’s gallery-playing stance was nothing short of moral fluff. It is definitely far, far less than a nuisance, for it adds practically nothing to the reality of issues and activities pertaining to the Jerusalem Question on the ground.

Indeed, other than Israel and the United States, most of the 120-plus countries that roundly rejected the stance of Mr. Trump have absolutely no coercive powers to back up their pro-Palestinian stance, if Israel decided to make the move tomorrow. In the past, I have personally taken a position in favor of one side of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict or another, when I strongly felt that logic and moral responsibility dictated that I take the stance that I had chosen. Once, the leader of a pro-Israel group resident in New York City left a message in the department at the college where I presently teach to tell me to mind my own frigging African “Shithole” business and leave the Israelis and the Palestinians to sort matters out for themselves. It did not bother me one way or another because the Arabs are not particularly known to harbor any remarkable modicum of love and/or affection for “Negroid” or stereotypical Africans like my kind anyway.

Then also, I had a real shock of my life when in March 1999, I was caustically lambasted in the Op-Ed pages of the New York Times for presenting a paper at a scholars’ conference on the Holocaust titled “When Human Dignity Is Besieged: An Afrocentric Critique of the Diary of Anne Frank.” A rabbi by the name of Schoenfeld, I believe, who had not even attended the conference or read my paper, wrote a nasty Op-Ed piece in America’s putative newspaper of record questioning my motive. Well, my motive was rather pedestrian. I had taken a keen interest in the pedagogical value of Anne Frank’s Diary about the same time that I was invited by a senior colleague, Prof. Sharon Leder, a cohost of the conference, to do a presentation on the Diary of Anne Frank. My intention, of course, was to do a critical interpretation of the Jewish experience in Nazi Germany and Western Europe at large in the context of the global African experience of massive enslavement, torture, persecution and dehumanization over the course of the last half-millennium.

Evidently, as two weeks of heated exchanges on the Op-Ed pages of the New York Times indicated, Rabbi Schoenfeld and his ilk had taken umbrage because they thought an “Afrocentric” critique of the Diary of Anne Frank necessarily devalued the supposedly unique and nonesuch experience of the Holocaust. Anyway, for my pain and suffering, the Nassau Review to which I also presented my paper for publication, and which is housed at my institution and in my department, would adjudge my essay to be the best submission in that category for its 1999 or 2000 edition. The award came with a modest cash prize of $200. In the New York Times’ two-week long rhetorical slugfest, none of the critics and my defenders – and they were fairly evenly split – mentioned me by name. Instead, they subjected the title of my essay to searing scrutiny. Those in favor of the title of my paper invoked the inalienable right of the author to free speech and his unfettered right to academic and intellectual freedom. Those on the converse side were, for the most part, deeply convinced that I was a shameless opportunist appropriating, or rather misappropriating, the Diary of Anne Frank for purposes of cheap professional and/or academic promotion. That effectively ended my membership in the Jewish Studies Committee at my school, although I continue to periodically receive the newsletter published by the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, to this day.

