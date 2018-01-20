John Boadu Assures Attackers Of Abronye Will Face The Law

The acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has condemned attacks on Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, he stressed that the NPP was a law-abiding party committed to the rule of law, adding that the party would not shield any of its own if evidence of wrongdoing is established against them.

Mr. Baffoe was said to have been assaulted by some members of the party in Atebubu last Saturday, January 13.

The incident took place at Atebubu, the Capital of the Atebubu-Amantin District at the residence of the District Chief Executive, while he was interacting with party executives to canvass for support in the upcoming regional level elections.

Midway through the meeting, the thugs stormed the venue and demanded answers for Mr. Baffour’s reported verbal attacks on the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh.

According to reports, his assailants attacked him with heavy metal bars leaving him with a fracture on his left arm and serious bodily injuries which resulted in him being rushed to the St. Luke Hospital in Kasei for treatment.

Even though the veracity of this claim is yet to be established, John Boadu said the act was most reprehensible and utterly condemnable.

He thus charged the relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view to identifying the culprits and bringing them to book.

Mr. Boadu also admonished the party’s rank and file especially the youth to at all times, resort to due process of law in seeking redress and desist from indulging in any acts of violence.