Business Activities To Be Revamped At Trade Fair Centre

The Management of the Ghana Trade Fair Centre has told Citi Business News it will begin restructuring the Centre within the first quarter of this year.

According to the management, the facility will carry out this mandate with the support of investors.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Fair Centre, Dr. Agnes Adu who disclosed this also said processes are ongoing to open the tender for investors to bid for the project.

“The restructuring starts this year; we set the end of first quarter as when we are ready with the master plan that the architects and experts are working on. So first quarter will be the master planning and the unveiling and of course the open tender process will start.”

The Trade Fair Centre has been hit with various challenges which contributed to the near collapse of the facility some couple of years back.

One major challenge it had to contend with was when the ECG cut off power to the facility due to its ability to pay outstanding debts owed the power company.

The company has since agreed to a payment plan to settle all outstanding debts estimated at GH¢600,000.

But Dr. Agnes Adu is confident the new paradigm being embarked on will revamp the Centre in the short to medium term.

“I was explaining that it won't be a project that is awarded to one entity so there will be a lot of tender processes going on. So that might take a chunk of the second quarter. But hopefully by fourth quarter of 2018, the developers will be ready with their work and hopefully we can break ground this year”.