Akyempim Rural Bank Clients Assured Of Safety Of Their Savings

Mr. Alex Cofie, the Chairman of the re-constituted Board of Directors of the Akyempim Rural Bank in the Central Region, has assured customers and stakeholders of the safety of their monies with the bank.

He said measures had been put in place to enhance business transactions with stakeholders and customers.

Mr Cofie gave the assurance when he addressed the 31st annual shareholders meeting of the bank at Gomoa- Dawurampong to discuss issues bothering the operational challenges facing the bank.

He said vigorous investigations were still on-going and as soon as it was completed any former worker of the bank found culpable would be made to face the full rigorous of the law.

The new board chairman said the current board and management of the bank were determined to render selfless and highly dedicated service to promote the aims and objectives of the bank and appealed to the shareholders and customers to continue to invest more funds into the operations of the bank.

Mr Cofe advised the shareholders and customers to feel free to point out the mistakes of the management whenever they discover any misdeeds which could undermine the effective financial and administrative forward march of the institution.

Mr Stephen K. Bedu, the new General Manager of the bank said management had initiated a long-term special educational campaign to sensitise the public, especially farmers, fishermen, fishmongers, artisans, petty traders and workers on the bank's objectives.

He said the purpose of the programme was to win back the interest and confidence of the old customers and shareholders and to also attract new ones into the fold of the bank.

Participants at the meeting urged the new management of the bank and the board to strive to live up to expectation to sustain the faith, trust, and confidence of the shareholders and customers of the bank, which was once rated among the best rural banks in the country.

They appealed to investors to come to the support of the Akyempim Rural Bank to enable it to give assistance to the public in their businesses.

Representatives from the Apex and the Association of Rural and Community Banks at the meeting stressed the need for the new management and board of directors of the bank to work harder to redeem the sinking image of the institution.

They were of the hope that if the current managers team up seriously and collectively initiated workable plans, the bank would regain its glory in the coming years.