B/A Police Urges Residents To Be Calm On Fulani Issues

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police command has advised residents in the region to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands to attack Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwame Tachie-Poku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the issue stated that the Police had introduced adequate security measures to protect farmers, especially in cattle rearing areas and the general public.

He said the Police had held several meetings with the Chiefs, opinion leaders, the Fulani community heads and the Municipal and District Security Councils to discuss how best they could handle cattle to prevent destruction of farmers' crops in their areas to avert violence.

DCOP Tachie-Poku urged the general public to report to the Police in their locality about any cattle spotted in their farms and other farms for prompt and necessary action to be taken.

He said some youth at Atebubu had arrested and handed over a suspected Fulani man to the Police for allegedly shooting and killing one Morro Fuseini , a 56-year-old farmer.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said medical report from the Atebubu Government Hospital however, indicated that the deceased did not die of an alleged gunshot wounds.

He explained that on January 13, this year at about 1700 hours an Assembly man of Atebubu Nyomuase, Shaibu reported that Fuseini had been shot at Bolga Nkwanta, near Atebubu and had sustained gunshot wounds.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying on the road beside his bicycle with blood oozing from the mouth but could not identify any gunshot wounds.

He was conveyed to the Atebubu Government Hospital but died shortly after arrival, the Regional Police Commander added.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Hospitals morgue while Police was still conducting investigations.