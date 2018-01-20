Social Welfare Inaugurates Technical Advisory Committee

Ms. Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said government's long-term objective in the care reform initiative, is to de-emphasise the over reliance on care systems for children based on institutionalisation.

She said the objective was also to promote a range of integrated family and community based care services for children without appropriate parental care.

Ms Djaba was speaking at the inauguration of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) in Accra.

The setting up of a TAC is a follow up to a recommended proposal from social welfare specialists during the 2014 and 2016 Social Welfare Experts Forum that brought together experts from academia, practitioners, social work students and development partners.

Members of the committee are the Acting Director of the DSW, Professor Mavis Darko-Gyeke, Head, and Department of social work of University of Ghana, Clara Napaga Tia Suleman, Office of the President, Dr Prince Abrah Principal, School of Social Work and Mr Stephen T. Adongo, Country Director, Kaeme Foundation.

The others are; Sheila Minkah-Premo Apex Law consult, Dr Charles Teye Amoatey, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Business School, Mr John Clay, Ghana Association of Social Workers, Chief Superintendent L.W Akoli,Coordinating Director, DOVVSU, Dr Badu, Head, Child Abuse Centre, Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Rebecca Quaicoe, Graphic Communications Group.

The role and purpose of the committee shall be reviewed Bi-annually in order to ensure that the committee functions are responding effectively to the changing trends in social welfare interventions and Key priorities areas of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo's government and contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The terms of reference of the committee are to Review DSW work plans against international, regional and national development plans where applicable, hold Bi-annual performance review with the department, periodically review and make recommendations interventions in line with National Development Objectives, enhance DSW Public image through advocacy and support in resource mobilisation and perform any other activity that may contribute to improvement of the department ability to deliver on its mandate

She said the policy reforms emphasises early intervention, effective monitoring and protection within the overall continuum of child protection system.

Ms Djaba said there is evidence globally that point to a positive correlation between professionalisation of social work and better care and support outcomes for children and other vulnerable populations.

Mrs Addo Mensah, a Representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said the US government has been committed and active advocate for children and social workforce strengthening.

This she said is to ensure the achievement of a world in which all children grow up within protective family care, free from deprivation, exploitation, and danger.

Mrs Mensah said the USAID, in partnership with the Government of Ghana, was working closely with key social work professionals, trainers and practitioners, to support policy reforms and service delivery under the National Child Care Reforms Programme Initiatives.

She said these reforms required reinforced competencies and accountability of social workers and other care professionals.

Mrs Mensah said one of the partnership agreement between the U.S. Government and the Ministry, which is implemented through the DSW of Ghana, recognises the role of a TAC to oversee interventions for social welfare workforce capacity development and alternative care.

This partnership, she said, had proven successful in other countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia and Ghana now following.