Suspected Thief Held In Takoradi

The Police in Sekondi-Takoradi have arrested Samuel Ofori Atta of Assakae for allegedly breaking into the house of one Godfrey Kwame Frimpong and stealing his valuables.

ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said on January 16, at about 0900 hours, Frimpong who stays at European Town a suburb of Takoradi reported to the police that his house had been burgled by thieves.

ASP Adiku said Frimpong told the police that when he returned from work on the said date at about 1800 hours he detected that thieves had broken into his living room and made away with his 50inches NASCO Smart TV, Sony Vaio Laptop, four Samsung speakers, six half pieces of wax print, two decoders, wrist watches, X-Box 360 Game and some other personal effects.

According to the PRO, Frimpong further told the police that he highly suspect Ofori Atta of Assakae and therefore led the police to the abode of the suspect where all the stolen items were found and retrieved from Ofori Atta's room.

She said Ofori Atta is currently in police custody assisting the police in their investigations.