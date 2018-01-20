Housing Challenges Facing Police In Juaso To Be Tackled

The police in the Asante-Akim South Municipality have taken the initiative to tackle the housing problem they have been struggling with.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the Municipal Commander, said a residential accommodation for the officers and men was going to be built at Juaso.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the land for the project had been acquired.

There had also been a flood of pledges of support by way of the supply of building materials including cement and trips of sand by individuals and institutions.

DSP Anyani added that the sand winners association in the municipality had already donated heaps of sand and said he was excited by the enthusiastic public response.

He encouraged the people to continue to provide strong backing for the successful implementation of the project.

He indicated that the present situation where the officers and men were staying far apart and a distant away from the station, was not helpful and did not allow for their swift mobilization in times of emergency.

He said it was against this background that the housing project should be seen necessary and supported by everybody.