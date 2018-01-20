Letters Of Credentials Of Two Envoys Presented To The President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday received the letters credentials of the new Japanese and Nigerien envoys to Ghana.

The two ambassadors are Mr Tsutomu Himeno from Japan and Mr Alhousseini Ousmane of Niger.

At separate ceremonies at the Flagstaff House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo stressed Ghana's dedication to strengthening relations that exist between the two countries and Ghana.

He emphasised the need for mutually beneficial and strategic partnerships between those countries and Ghana, stating that, Ghana would continue to play her defined roles within the comity of nations.

The President urged the envoys to make their stay in Ghana worthwhile, and to taste the legendary hospitality that the country is noted for.

He was hopeful that their tenure in Ghana would further boost relations with their respective countries.

Mr Himeno on his part commended Ghana's democratic and governance credentials, and was confident that relations between Ghana and Japan would be stronger.

"I wish to assure you that Japan will continue to be a reliable friend for you and for the people of Ghana," he told the President.

The Japanese envoy said his country would strengthen its cooperation in the diplomatic and international peace and security areas, based on the shared democratic values and the respect for the rule of law.

He said Japan looked forward to cooperate further in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure and health, which it had considerable expertise.

Mr Himeno was optimistic that more Japanese companies would be investing in Ghana soon, and called for the speedy conclusion of the bilateral investment treaty negotiations between the two countries.

The Nigerian Envoy, Mr Ousmane expressed the hope that his presence in the country would take the relations between the two countries to new heights.