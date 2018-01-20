Kumasi: Assembly Member Faces Court For Assault

Oscar Riches, assembly member for Asokwa, reported to have physically assaulted the Deputy Director of Operations of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was on Thursday put before court.

He profusely denied the offence and was granted a GH¢15,000.00 bail with four sureties.

A Kumasi District Court, presided over by Madam Christiana Eyiah-Donkor, ordered that he made his next appearance on Tuesday, January 23.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Bilson said the incident happened on November 22, last year, at about 1530 hours.

The victim had been invited by Nana Kofi Senya, Chairman of the Assembly's Finance and Administration sub-Committee, to explain why he wrote a letter to some sub-metros.

He (victim) suggested that the Chairman rather discussed whatever his concerns were with the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) since he instructed him to write the letter.

The prosecution said Nana Senya then ordered him out of his office and the Deputy Director protested the shabby way he had been treated.

Riches, who was present, without any provocation, insulted and physically assaulted him.

A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested.