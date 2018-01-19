Man Caught Having 'Unnatural Sex' With 3 Cows

A man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with three cows. One of the cows, owned by a milkman in Vadodara, a city in northern India, was found dead the next day.

The man is accused of having sex with the animals at some point between Sunday night and Monday morning by their owner Lalji Rabari.

According to the Times of India, Rabari made a complaint to officers at Varnama police station that one of his workers, named only Rathodiya, was suspected of ‘having unnatural sex, committing mischief by killing and injuring cattle and outraging religious feeling’.

Police said that when Rabari came to the cow shed on Monday morning, he found the legs of three of his cows tied together with rope.

One of the animals was lying on the floor, dead. When Rabari probed further, he suspected somebody might have had intercourse with the cows.