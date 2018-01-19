First Lady Opens New Baby Unit At KATH

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned the Mother and Baby Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Christened the “Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Center”, the unit will serve mothers who visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Regional capital for delivery and other neonatal services.

The unit was named after the late Asantehenemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem [Queen mother ] II.

The Chief Executive Officer of the KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, said the new facility will help reduce incidents of preventable maternal mortality in the country.

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her address, said she had received “fulfillment as a woman” having seen the Mother and Baby Unit fully completed and ready for use.

She lamented that, “too often, we get excited about new things but all too often we neglect to keep it looking new. Today, we feel proud of what we see, but are we going to be proud or happy in the next 10 and 20 years time? Will the children who are born in this facility today come back to have their babies in a well functioning, well maintained facility?”

She therefore called on authorities of KATH and all others who will use the facility to ensure that it is properly maintained.

She added that the Rebecca Foundation “Will provide the hospital with every support to ensure we maintain this facility.”

The event was graced by the wife of the Asante King, Lady Julia, the Bantamahene Nana Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency Daniel Okyem Aboagye and other Members of Parliament.

The ultra-modern Unit project jointly undertaken by the First Lady’s Foundation and Multimedia Group, has a Paediatric and Intensive Care Unit, three surgical theatres, 20 new incubators, 130 delivery beds and 30 cots.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana