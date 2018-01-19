Bawumia Undergoing Medical Tests After Feeling Ill

The Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently undergoing medical test and observation after he took ill today [Friday], January 19, 2018.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

“He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

Unusual practice?

The practice of revealing the health status of a President or even a Vice, is not a common practice in Ghana.

In most cases, they are kept top secret, leaving the public to speculate. It is thus unclear why the current New Patriotic Party [NPP], has found it necessary to put out this information.

However, in most developed democracies like the United States and elsewhere, there’s often full disclosure on the health status of Presidents.

Below is the full statement from the Flagstaff House

VICE PRESIDENT UNDER MEDICAL OBSERVATION

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the early hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

