Akufo-Addo Should Listen To Badu Kobi

I don’t dabble in the sort of “prophetic” politicking in which the country seems to be deeply mired these days. Neither I am interested in the personality squabbles swirling all around us in the religious community, particularly the Christian community. But one thing that I can readily vouch for is the imperative need for such “prophetic” admonishments, such as was recently reported to have been delivered by the leader-founder of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi, for President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo to be mindful of whatever he puts into his mouth and/or drinks, as well as wherever he decides to do so, to be accorded all the attention that they deserve (See “Prophet Badu Kobi Reveals Plot to Poison Akufo-Addo” Ghanaweb.com 1/16/18).

The plot to poison Nana Akufo-Addo by his most virulent internal detractors has been known, or at least suspected, for quite some time now; and one hopes that the President’s handlers, especially those who most genuinely care about his well-being and prosperity, would be mindful of his itinerary and perambulations around the clock. They simply cannot be too careful. Indeed, a little over two years ago, a relative and confidante of then-Candidate Akufo-Addo called to tell me that she was deeply alarmed at the rate at which certain publicly known detractors of the three-time Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been frequenting his Nima residence. Her call was to solicit my opinion on how best to protect Nana Akufo-Addo from these unwanted guests and would-be mischief-makers.

I simply responded that Nana Akufo-Addo’s most trusted relatives and associates needed to keep steady eyes on these potential mischief-makers and destroyers. I personally did not like the way in which the President’s hiccups during his inaugural address to the nation was handled. And I was glad that he did not take the bait. The dear reader knows what I am talking, namely, the curious incident involving the crude and clumsy manner in which bottled water was brought to him at the podium. It was one of the most embarrassing moments in our postcolonial presidential history. Prophet Badu Kobi may not want to publicly reveal the identities of these “inner-circle” rascals, but those of us who have been sedulously following the long political trajectory of Nana Akufo-Addo are well aware of them. And, to be certain, I have not hesitated to call any of them out in this very column when the occasion demanded the same in the recent past.

What is important for Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to bear in mind is the fact that they need not feel obligated to eat or drink wherever they go or are invited to partake of any festivities. They have only one life to live, and it would be better for them to make themselves safe than sorry. They also need to study the intricate dynamics of the security details around the leaders of such safety-conscious advanced nations as Japan, China, Russia, Britain, France, Canada and, of course, the United States. They would also do themselves and their well-wishers and the nation at large great good by bringing in presidential security experts from some of these countries to assess the security network around Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President MahamuduBawumia and advise these leaders and their protocol staff, accordingly.

It goes without saying that both the internal and external detractors of Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia are desperate to see them brought down as lowly and infernally as possible. And it is the bounden obligation of those of us who want to see Ghana succeed and leap from strength to strength to ensure that these two leaders, as well as their key cabinet operatives, are as well protected as they possibly can be.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs