Terra Kulture is a prestigious and internationally acclaimed art house owned by Nigerian lawyer Bolanle Austen-Peters, who founded it in 2003. The establishment has been in existence for almost 12 years and, in that time, has organized over 200 art exhibitions, 135 plays and 65 book readings, with over 10,000 adults and children having attended their language classes.

In addition to the establishment’s impressive achievements, it also boasts of interesting features that are simply a ‘must-see’. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 interesting things to see at Terra Kulture.

Art Exhibitions

This is a prime destination for art enthusiasts as Terra Kulture houses numerous pieces showcasing some of the finest works of Nigerian artists. Its art gallery features an impressive collection of paintings, photographs and sculptures, alongside the works of some very talented and revered Nigerians in the art and creative industry.

Stage Plays

Terra Kulture has, over the years, been able to build a reputation as ‘the nerve center for Nigerian theatre because it hosts frequent stage productions (mostly every Sunday) throughout the year, giving both established and upcoming names a chance to showcase their talent. If you are a lover of art and theatre, then Terra Kulture is indeed the place for you to get immersed in the beauty and excitement of art and theatre.

Terra Kulture Restaurant

Since Terra Kulture is known for celebrating all things relating to the Nigerian culture, it is no surprise that their restaurants offer an impressive variety of some of the best Nigerian food. Aside offering delicious local food, the restaurant is also an aesthetic delight as it is decorated with authentic art pieces that you can appreciate while munching on their mouth-watering meals.

Terra Kulture Bookshop

Writers and Bibliophiles (people who have great love for books) are not left out. Terra Kulture indeed caters to all tastes (art, theatre and even literary works). Terra Kulture’s bookstore is equipped with a wide range of African literature for your reading pleasure.