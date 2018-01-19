CDD Replies Akufo-Addo: It's Not The Citizens' Duty To Provide Evidence

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has criticised the president for saying citizens who make corruption allegations against his appointees should first provide evidence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made the comment during his media encounter on Wednesday.

He said, “I have made it publicly know that anyone who has information about acts of corruption against any of my appointees should bring it forward and should be prepared to back it up with evidence.”

The president also said that he has great interest in ensuring that none of his appointees takes undue advantage of their position than anyone else, adding “try me, produce the evidence to back the allegation and see what the response will be .”

From the very onset, Energy Minister-designate, Boakye Agyarko was accused of bribing members of Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Also, the CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) was also accused of intentionally selling contaminated fuel.

Francis Asenso-Boakye (L) and Abu Jinapor

Two deputy Chiefs of Staff – Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor – were also accused of demanding some $20,000 from an investor before he could see the president.

A more recent allegation involving the Trade Ministry, also accused of extorting monies from expatriate businesses in the country is currently being investigated by five-member Committee constituted by the Speaker of Parliament.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]