Exporters Encouraged To Advance Their Education

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Akilu Sayibu, has urged exporters and potential exporters of Non-Traditional Export commodities to take advantage of the school of GEPA to update themselves on the latest trends in the export world.

Mr Akilu Sayibu disclosed this to the media after interacting with exporters and potential exporters in his office in Accra.

Mr Sayibu explained that the Export School was set up in 1987 as an innovative way of assisting exporters and potential exporters to have the needed information for their export.

The deputy GEPA CEO stated that getting into export entails knowing the standards to meet, the local and international market regulations and knowing exactly what to export, which the GEPA Export School provides in terms of information.

Seasoned export promotion experts, as well as experienced partners and consultants from other organisations with expertise in export matters, are usually used during the export school lessons.

Mr Akilu Sayibu further urged potential exporters to first secure export certificates to make them legitimate exporters so as to benefit from the services and facilities of GEPA to make them better exporters of Non Traditional commodities.