District Committees Tasked To Deal With Galamsey

Some members of the committee

Government's efforts that are geared towards formalizing the small-scale mining to achieve sustainable mining have been given a major boost with the inauguration of the District Committees Against Illegal Mining (DCIM).

The nationwide exercise is being carried out by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining that was established by the President.

It began the exercise with the inauguration of the district committees in 18 mining districts of the Western Region last Tuesday in Tarkwa in the region.

The ad hoc committee, among other things, would receive regular reports from mining centers within the districts so that illegal small-scale activities can be dealt with.

The committee members will also coordinate with 'Operation Vanguard' to deal with the menace.

DCIM comprises Municipal and District Chief Executives in the mining districts, representatives of the traditional council, Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Forestry Commission.

The rest are representatives of the Immigration Service (where applicable) and other security services and three other persons appointed by the President.

With the inauguration of the District Committees, the over 1,000 small-scale miners in all the mining districts of Ghana will be vetted to enable them monitor small-scale miners.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, explained that President Nana Akufo-Addo established the inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining in March 2017 to tackle illegal mining.

He pointed out that the District Committees are expected to address all issues concerning small-scale mining in the mining communities in their respective districts.

He stressed that with the office for the Inter-Ministerial Committee in place, “there is going to be constant, close and effective monitoring and reporting of anti-galamsey activities so that the right thing is done all the time.

“This new phase will demonstrate our resilience and commitment to ensuring that our water bodies, land and forests, with their biodiversity, are not destroyed.”

He noted that the forest and water bodies are fundamental to human survival and must therefore be protected from wanton destruction by society at large.

He mentioned that the trees serve as the source of raw ingredients for the manufacture of drugs and medicines in the treatment of diseases.

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, revealed that Ghana has ratified the Minamata Convention on Mercury to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and release of mercury and mercury compounds.

She also disclosed that the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) had allowed the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to constitute the Advisory Committee of the Minamata Convention on Mercury National Action Plan (NAP).

She mentioned some of the functions of DCIM as promoting sustainable small-scale mining activities, managing the relationship between small-scale miners and other mineral right holders and to ensure that members of the small-scale association are licensed, among others.

Dan Botwe, Minister for Regional Re-Organization and Development, encouraged the media to report positively on those mining responsibly within the small-scale sector to serve as example to others when the ban on small scale mining activities is lifted.

He said that constant and effective monitoring and reporting of the dangers of galamsey would ensure that the right things are done at all times.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie, encouraged the various MMDCEs in the mining districts to support the fight against illegal mining, adding that “your efforts to help fight the menace could be your key performance indicators.”