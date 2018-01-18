Multimedia Group Honoured By Asantehene

Adom TV, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group Limited, has been honoured by the Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in recognition of its comprehensive coverage of the one week, burial and final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Other media organisations, businesses and state agencies were also honoured for their contribution towards the mammoth event.

Adom TV is one of the few media houses rewarded for its sterling coverage and other support services during the event.

General Manager for the Multimedia Group in Kumasi, James Aglah, received the award on behalf of the Group.

Omanhene of Bompata traditional area, Nana Effah-Apenteng, who spoke for Otumfuo, lauded the media and urged them to remain committed to their work.

“To the media, more grease to your elbow, through your strenuous and dedicated service, the ceremonies reached far and wide. And in the process, you provided an essential [service] for the Ashanti culture and tradition; in diverse ways, you rekindled our spirit and energised us during a period of grief and sorrow,” said Nana Effah-Apenteng.

He added that “You performed so well that you have created a problem for us, I fear that in the future that your sterling performance will become a benchmark for which all such events will be judged and measured. However I am convinced that when such occasion arises and demand, you will rise to the occasion and excel; once there is a will, there will always be a way”.

A special parade of the energetic young cadet corps from selected senior high schools in Ashanti region preceded the awards ceremony.

The colourful event at the Afia Kobi Memorial Park saw Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other chiefs in their full regalia.

Nana Effah-Apenteng also acknowledged the efforts and support of both public and private institutions, singling out the cadet corps for further praise.

“What was essentially an Ashanti ceremony assumed a national and international character; I am yet to hear a single soul who has not commented positively on the funeral rites.”