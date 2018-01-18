Hundreds To Benefit From Free Health Screening By Equity Savings & Loans

Equity Savings and Loans Company Limited has, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility embarked on a three-day health screening for its customers as well as the general public.

The 3-day free medical screening, which began Wednesday, January 17, 2018, targetted hundreds of its customers as well as prospective clients to check their health status.

The Chief Operating Officer of Equity Savings and Loans Company Limited, Isaac Kweku Arthur, revealed that the health screening exercise was organised at the Kaneshie branch, will be replicated across its nine branches in Accra, Ashaiman and Tema.

Mr. Arthur noted that most individuals do not consciously undergo health checkups while others do not even get the chance to do so, hence the decision by the management of Equity Savings and Loans to provide this avenue to help individuals to ascertain their health status.

Breast screening was particularly made a priority in the exercise as it has become the most common cancer that affects women and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Ghana, with about 2,900 cases diagnosed annually.

Mr. Arthur further urged the general public to take advantage of free health screening exercises such as this to check the state of their health and to patronize the services provided by the company.

Equity Savings and Loans Company Limited, a non-bank financial institution, licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as a savings and loans company, is one of the fastest growing financial institutions in the country with a total of nine branches in Accra, Ashaiman and Tema since its inception in the year 2016.