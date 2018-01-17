Vodafone Redefines Customer Experience With New “App”

Accra, 16 January, 2018 - Vodafone Ghana has introduced a new mobile application – MyVodafoneApp – which is expected to redefine the way it engages with customers this new year.

The application, available on all smartphone download stores, was developed to offer convenience and support to all customers. It combines all customer touchpoints and queries into one place to make engagements with the company much easier. There are as many as eight different tabs for different customer needs including Products and Services, Offers and Extras for Me, Top Up, Traveling Abroad; 24/7 Support, Store Locator; and Network services.

MyVodafoneApp is currently the platform being used by Vodafone to promote two of its exciting campaigns - “Yen di Agoro” and “Shake.” These two promotions are currently rewarding customers in diverse ways with winnings ranging from laptops, TV sets, smartphones, home theatres, bundles and airtime.

Gayheart Mensah, External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana said:

“This app is charting a new and exciting course for us in how we engage with our cherished customers. In line with our commitment to provide an exciting technology future for them, we see this initiative as very critical in our strategic direction as a company. Now, customers do not need to call our customer service line and be kept waiting in line. You can engage us in real time and enjoy the benefits of connecting with a telecom company that cares about you. Download the app now and experience a new lease of life”.

MyVodafoneApp is available on all smartphone download stores as #MyVodafoneApp. All that is required is for customers to log into their appstore, download the application, follow the simple on-screen instructions and enter into a new world of modernity with Vodafone Ghana. Additionally, customers stand a chance of winning exciting prizes by taking part in the “Yen di Agoro” and “Shake” campaigns which are currently running on the app.