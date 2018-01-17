Ghana Safe And Stable--Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghanaians are safe from any terrorist attacks, although other regions on the continent are experiencing acts of terrorism.

During an encounter with the media to mark his first year as president, he said Ghana is not exempt as a target but was hopeful that the efforts being made by the security agencies to protect the country from attacks will yield fruitful results.

These efforts, he noted will allow them to nib any such threats of attack in the bud.

“I think that as far as our state is compared to many of the states in the region, so far so good…Ghana is stable, secure and safe and I am going to do anything I can to make sure that that image, the reality of Ghana continues.”

The arrest of three men with hand grenades in a suburb of Accra on Monday has raised a lot of concerns about the safety of the country, especially after one of the suspects confessed to having links to the so-called Islamic State, ISIS.

Related: Police begin investigations into possible grenade attacks in Ghana

The police in a statement said the arrests were made following an intelligence and is investigating it in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement called for calm and urged the general public to contact it with information relating to the suspects if they had any.

President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the swiftness with which the police handled the issue.

He said their effort shows that “they are on the alert and are capable of giving us the protection that we all seek.”

His government, he indicated, will provide the necessary equipment, logistics and resources the security agencies need to sharpen their capability.

Regardless of the security agencies’ efforts, however, the president noted that the country cannot let its guard down and “we will have to continue to do all those things, sharing intelligence with others, beefing up our own capabilities.”

In dealing with terrorism in the long term, however, the president hopes that his administration will be able to deal with the unemployment situation in the country by creating jobs for the youth who may be swayed into such acts as a result of idleness.