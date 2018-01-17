‘I’ve Forgotten About Dzamefe Commission White Paper’

Ghanaian football enthusiasts who were harbouring hopes that the recommendations in the White Paper issued after a probe into the issues that marred the appearance of men’s national football team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will be implemented have been dealt a massive blow.

President Akufo Addo has revealed that the white paper produced from the evidence gathered by the Dzamefe Commission to serve as a roadmap for the administration of football in the country has been forgotten and is not one of his major worries.

The 2014 white paper was generated following a commission of enquiry which was set up by former President John Mahama to investigate Ghana's disastrous Brazil 2014 World Cup Campaign.

As part of its work, the Presidential Commission headed by Justice Senyo Dzamefe uncovered a number of issues, including several cases of alleged embezzlement of state funds as well as the reason behind the infamous airlifting of 3 million dollars to pay Black Stars players.

According to the President, the White Paper hasn’t come before him since he assumed office.

He, however, stated his belief that the Sports Minister would brief him on the report and the recommendations which were made in due course.

“Am I interested in the 2014 white paper? On these matters, truth is usually the best answer. To be honest, I’ve forgottten about the 2014 White Paper. But I have no doubt that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advise in due course what should be the reaction of me and the government to it. But it has not been something that has been very much on my radar, he said.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have however failed to make any concrete statement on the implementation of the White paper in their one year in charge.