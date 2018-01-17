Amidu Will Scare Corrupt Public Officials--Akufo-Addo

While he does not believe that the newly appointed Special Prosecutor will provide all answers to issues of corruption, president Nana Akufo-Addo is convinced Martin Amidu will definitely put the fear of God in all public officials nurturing the dreams of becoming corrupt.

In his second media encounter a year after being sworn into office the president said Mr Amidu, referred to as the citizen vigilante will prosecute corrupt current office holders as he would to past corrupt officers.

“At all times, the rule of law must be upheld,” the president said with a posturing that suggested he will not accept any act of corruption in his government.

To show his commitment to fighting corruption, the president said every single allegation of corruption in his one-year-old administration has been investigated by statutory institutions, including two separate bipartisan Parliamentary probes, as against a zero parliamentary probe under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

In his trademark African outfit, white, with a colourful tapestry sitting right in front of the shirt, the president appeared before a section of journalists and media practitioners at the Flagstaff house, beaming with confidence and accounting for his one-year stewardship.

He said there is the perception that politically exposed persons were either favoured or witch-hunted by the government of the day adding it is for this reason why the Special Prosecutor’s office had to be created with the citizen vigilante appointed to independently fight the canker.

With the track record of Martin Amidu, the president believes all acts of corruption within his government and that of the previous government will be investigated and prosecuted.

He is convinced Amidu will put the “fear of God” in all appointees some of whom are likely to engage in acts of corruption.

"So far every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public.

"From the allegations against the Minister of Energy-designate at his parliamentary confirmation hearings, to that against the CEO of BOST; to those against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, to the claims of extortion against Trades Minister and to those against the Minister for Special Development Initiatives.

"They all have been investigated and no evidence has been adduced to suggest mildly the perpetration of acts of corruption.

Despite the outcome, the president was unhappy that some "people appear determined to stick to their politically motivated view that there has been corruption. This surely is not a helpful stance."

The opportunity was given to journalists to ask the president questions of their choice. The questions ranged from the economy, acts of vandalism by vigilante groups, the size of his government, potential acts of terrorism and the issue of rising unemployment.