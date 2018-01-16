Re-organize Current Structure &Designations At PAOG… Hajj Watch

The Association of Hajj Watch has called on the Ghana Hajj Board to swiftly re-organize the current structure and designations at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana before the commencement of the 2018 Hajj season.

The association made this call in a press statement sighted by this reporter. The report revealed that the problems the board encountered last year was as a result of bad coordination and lack of respect for authority. This prompted the Head of Communication Unit Alhaji Abdul-Rahim Gomda, to call for its dissolution.

The association pointed out the negative press reportage which turned out to be the work of some insiders with the diabolical agenda of tarnishing the image of Chairman Sheikh I.C Quaye.

‘’Hajj Watch is reliably informed that, at the fact finding meeting, the Head of Communication surprisingly owned up to these nefarious activities’’ the association noted.

For peace to prevail this year, the Association of Hajj Watch recommend for a strong action to weed out those who have demonstrated that they cannot work in the team but rather involve the press to undermine the very Board they claim to serve.

This, the association expressed its view that the Head of Communication and the Secretary to the Board must resign or be made to resign, adding that they cannot pretend to work in the interest of all under one leadership.

”They have lost the trust and faith reposed on them by the President and his Vice,” they noted.

The Association of Hajj Watch congratulate the Board for a peaceful and successful Hajj last year and hope that this year will see a significant improvement in line with the wishes of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a related development, Four Muslims Associations, Ghana Muslim Association, Northerners and Zongos Concern Youth Association, Ghana Muslim.com and Ghana Muslim Broadcast Journalists Association also commended the Association of Hajj Watch by calling on the association to reorganize the current structure and designations at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana before the commencement of the 2018 Hajj season.

In a joint statement sighted by this reporter, the association further called on the Executive Body of the Ghana Hajj Board to quickly effect some changes to ensure sanity and total work output at the Hajj Board.

According to the associations, the erstwhile Hajj in 2017 encountered some serious challenges. This they said, later the Communication Department had to be blamed wrongly. It is in this regard, they calling on the authority to take immediate action to avoid recurring of such aforementioned challenges.

The associations also called on the authority to dissolve the communication department and reform it again.