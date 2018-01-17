What African Leaders Must do to Harness the Power of the Girl Child?

EDUCATING THE GIRL CHILD: RIGHT OR PRIVILEGE

As Dr Kwegyir Aggrey puts it ‘’the surest way to keep a people down is to educate the men and neglect the women. If you educate a man you simply educate an individual, but when you educate a woman, you educate a family’’. Therefore, it beats logic why such a central figure (the woman) in our families and communities can be marginalised.

Indeed, the campaign to uplift and empower the girl child has been central to many of the continent’s education initiatives but solutions that are more creative, effective, efficient and sustainable must be elucidated. There is adequate evidence that educating girls is associated with reducing child labour and child marriages, fighting poverty and improving health. In addition, educated girls are less likely to marry young, and are able to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases, trafficking, and sexual exploitation. As it stands, girls are routinely denied control over their destinies. For most girls in Africa, reproductive rights seem like an impossible dream, girls under the age of 18 are given in to marriages in Africa. This situation is morally reprehensible and socially self-defeating. By addressing it, we could tackle some of the greatest challenges facing Africa today. Considering the challenge posed by fast rise in population size in some regions, particularly those where girls face the highest barriers to success. In Africa, the population is expected to double by 2050 and if teenage girls were given the knowledge, skills, and tools to avoid unwanted pregnancy and take control of their own futures, fertility rates would drop significantly.

Educating girls is the single most powerful investment, since an educated girl has better opportunities, as she is more likely to get a job and earn a higher wage, and her nation’s economy is likely to benefit as a result. But simply getting girls to school is just the first step. Ensuring that they stay in school, learn and complete their education is the next big step. Community leaders and parents must be involved in raising awareness of the needs to eliminate all barriers that stand in the way of girl child education.

Furthermore girls must be encouraged to perform better in the fields of science, technology and engineering. Science and technology fairs can be organised to identify young females in schools and place them in corporate mentorship and skills development initiatives. This career mentorship will help them gain confidence and perhaps serve as catalyzing force in ensuring the continent produces the next Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson or Dorothy Vaughan. This needs deliberate strategies and policies aimed at helping this become a reality.

In short, Africa must be willing to do things differently. Invest in what works and harness innovations that energize fresh, creative, effective and efficient solutions, especially those involving young people. Only by doing so can we give girls an education that prepares them for the challenges of the 21st century.

By MH/Dr Ernest Aggrey

0543999776/[email protected]