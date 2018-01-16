India set 287 to win to beat S. Africa in second Test

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami (3rd right) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not in picture) during the fourth day of their second Test match in Centurion, South Africa on January 16, 2018. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (AFP)

India were set 287 runs to win after South Africa were bowled out for 258 in their second innings on the fourth day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 335 and 258 (D. Elgar 61, A. de Villiers 80, F du Plessis 48; J. Bumrah 3-70, Mohammed Shami 4-49, I. Sharma 2-40).

India 307.

Match situation: India need 287 runs to win

Toss: South Africa