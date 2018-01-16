Kandahar Boys Endorse Kamal-Deen

Kamal-Deen in a group picture with the group

Kandahar Boys, a Tamale based NPP Youth group in the Northern Region of Ghana have thrown their weight behind Kamal-Deen Abdulai, one of the contenders in the ruling party’s National Youth Organiser (NYO) contest slated for June this year.

The group who are noted for their spirited defense for the party in the northern region and are popular and vociferous across the country believe, Kamal-Deen Abdulai has so far demonstrated through his hard work as a deputy operations director for the 2016 campaign and how he has managed the Nasara wing of the party is the most excellent man to be the next youth commander of the party.

Kamal-Deen who is himself a Dagomba who hails from Tamale and has lived most of his youthful days at Bolgatanga in the upper East Region took some time out of his busy schedule to visit the various youth groups in the Tamale and Bolgatanga townships during his recent visit to the north to interact with them.

The Kandahar boys who expressed their resentment at the seeming neglect of them by the party since the party won the 2016 general election stated that Kamal-Deen has demonstrated through several means that he still have them at heart. They stated that Kamal-Deen has never left them and continues to push for their needs, a reason why they will support him to win the youth organizer contest in order for him to continue to do his best for them.

They promised to follow Kamal-Deen everywhere and work so hard for him until he wins the NYO contest.

Kamal-Deen Abdulai on his part expressed his appreciation to the team for the wonderful love shown him. He assured them that he will continue to push for their interest and urged them not to lose hope in the government since the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not let them down. He added that though things may not be perfect now, they should exercise some restraints and hope for the best from the government and the party in the coming days.