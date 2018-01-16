Asante-Akim Central Failed To Elect Presiding Member

The Asante-Akim Central Municipal Assembly on Thursday failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two rounds of voting.

The incumbent and sole candidate, Robert Yaw Kwakye, could not secure the mandatory two-thirds majority votes.

He required 26 yes votes of the 38-member assembly to have been deemed elected to the position but he got 20 votes.

After, it became clear that the deadlock could not be broken, the Municipal Electoral Officer, Mrs. Thelma Annan, was left with no other option but to postpone the election.

This was to allow for wider consultations to enable the members to find common ground.

Earlier, some chiefs in the area, who had gone to the assembly to observe things for themselves, pleaded with the members to confirm Mr. Kwakye in the interest of the development of the municipality.