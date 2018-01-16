New Regions Will Be Guided By The Constitution

A nine-member Commission of Enquiry collating views on the creation of new regions has taken its consultative exercise to the Ho Municipality where the views of chiefs in the Volta Region have been sought.

At the meeting held on Monday, January 15, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, indicated that the decision to create or not to create new regions should be informed by the need for progress and development of citizens in the region and the country at large.

He also called for open-mindedness in deliberations on the need or otherwise for the creation of the regions.

The creation of the regions, according to the government follows persistent appeals from residents in some parts of the country.

For instance, residents in the northern part of the Volta Region have asked the government to have a new region carved from the existing one since they have been neglected for a long time.

Dan Botwe

The Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Daniel Kweku Botwe, has given assurance that the processes that will be taken in the creation of the new regions will be guided strictly by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, another public consultative forum on the creation of the regions is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Ho Technical University.