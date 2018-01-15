Don’t Panic Over Isis Infiltration- Irbard Ibrahim

“ We have picked up intel that two Ghanaian Libyan returnees have been detained at the Odokor Police Divisional Command with hand grenades.

A careful look at the seven grenades this consult has seen so far points to the fact that they are military grade MK2 explosives capable of causing damage within a radius of between 150 and 200 meters on impact.

Much as this is scary, it should not cause fear and panic within the Ghanaian population. We have gallant men and women in uniform who are working round the clock to keep Ghanaians safe.

We have a diligent police force and a robust army on standby to keep Ghana safe.

We call on the media to make an effort to allay the fears of the good people of Ghana as our security services piece together the needed evidence to prevent any attack that could be in the offing.

In the meantime, citizens should go about their daily activities without any fear or panic and be ready to volunteer information on any suspicious movements or packages, as Ghana tightens checks at all our 42 approved and unapproved entry points to prevent any further ISIS infiltration.”

Long live Ghana

Long live our status as one of the most peaceful and secure countries in West Africa

Signed

Irbard Ibrahim

C.E.O, IRBARD SECURITY CONSULT