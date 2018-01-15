Police Arrest 40 Over Doryumu Police Station Attack

Some of the suspects

A 40-year-old toll collector attached to PW Ghana Limited, a quarry company at Doryumu in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, have been shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The deceased, James Assumeh, who was said to be at post on Saturday night, was shot in the ribs by the armed robbers.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra, pending autopsy.

Owing to the death, some aggrieved residents of the Doryumu attacked the local police station for not responding promptly to rescue the deceased.

The angry community members vandalised state property and caused harm to some police officers.

A police vehicle with registration number GP 2457 was vandalised by aggrieved youth and set ablaze in the middle of the town.

A sliding glass door of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the station was shattered by the irate youth.

Some hours after the attack on the police station, police reinforcement from Ashaiman, Dodowa, Tema Regional Command, Prampram and Afienya, quickly arrested 40 residents, including three women, in connection with the attack on the police station and the death of Assueh.

They were paraded at the Doryumu Police Station and later transferred to the Tema Regional Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.

The police explained that they did not receive the complaint on time to respond quickly to the distress call.

They further stated they quickly deployed personnel to the scene upon receiving the information, but only saw the body of the deceased at the scene.

The police assured the residents that the culprits would be screened and arraigned before court.

Assembly Member for Doryumu, Benjamen Manye, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, condemned the attack on the police station, adding that “lawlessness has become rife in the area which the police must help stop entirely.”

The Assembly member urged the police to work hard to tackle crime in the area.

Asafoatse Adjanor Gbengor IV, Hiowe Asafoatse (Warrior), on his part, condemned the attack on the police station, but said the police could have saved the deceased.

He appealed to the police to tackle the nefarious activities of land guards and other crimes.