Zongo Ministry Staff Taken Through Training

The Staff at the end of the programmes

The entire staff of the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development (MICZD) has been taken through the code of conduct of the civil service to guide their operations.

The staff was taken through the guiding principles of the code of conduct for the civil service by Alice Sraha, a human resource practitioner in the civil service and stationed at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua-Culture in the company of the chief director of the ministry, Gifty Mahama.

According to her, civil servants work directly under the government and are the very people that promote the government policies.

“Civil servants serve directly under the government whereas public servants do not”, adding that the civil service is a sub-set of the public service.

She stressed that civil servants have a key role to play in assisting their sector ministers to operate and deliver on their mandates.

“It is the duty of every civil servant to make his or her sector minister successful irrespective of political party he or she may belong to,” Alice Sraha mentioned.

She revealed that civil servants transform the manifestoes of political parties into policies and for that matter civil servants are neutral.

“Every civil servant has the responsibility to make every government policy works by explaining the government's policies to the general people. They also help the general public to make decision and actions on the policies of governments irrespective of the kind of party in power,” she highlighted.

She indicated that all civil servants are apolitical service providers who are not supposed to dabble in politics.

Alice Sraha mentioned some of the misconducts in the service as lateness, making noise, trading during office hours, quarrelling and engaging in political activities as some of the contraventions against the code.

''Civil servants do not engage in loose talks or engage in unguarded statements and are expected to be role models because they work with the government,” she added.

On her part, Madam Mahama called on the staff to treat all members of the public who visit the ministry with decorum and fairness irrespective of where they are coming from.

“Especially when ninety percent of the people who visit the ministry are from the Zongo communities and understand issues in different ways. These are your clients so endeavour to accommodate them anytime they visit the office she reminded the staff,” she pointed out.