68-Year-Old Woman Hangs At Police Depot

A sixty eight woman has reportedly committed suicide on the premises of the National Police Training School, otherwise known as Depot, last weekend.

The discovery of the lifeless body of the woman was made by the Tesano Police who sent a team to the location after receiving information about the spectacle by somebody.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that upon receiving the information, the Tesano Police went to the training school and discovered the lifeless body of the woman hanging at the Depot Chinese Flat Block Room 10.

It was learnt later that the deceased, Catherine Agbodomor, was the mother one Inspector Diana Adih of the SWAT team, National Police Headquarters, Accra.

The police upon examination of the remains found out that suicide was done using an electrical cord around the neck with the aid of a partition board. No external marks to suggest assault were spotted the police noted.

Crime scene detectives, DAILY GUIDE learnt later, moved in to do further probe of the occurrence. The remains were eventually removed to the Police Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.