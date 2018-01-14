Let Us Always Think Of What Will Benefit The Long-Term Future Of Mother Ghana - Not What Will Be Advantageous For The Political Parties We Support

I read a comment said to have been made by Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning about the appointment of Martin Amidu as Ghana's first independent special prosecutor. It is sad that even a highly-intelligent gentleman and lawyer such as Mr. Foh-Amoaning, also harps on the negativity that those who point to the possibility that the appointment by President Akufo-Addo of Mr. Martin Amidu as the independent special prosecutor, could be disadvantageous to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), represents.

To be fair to Mr. Foh-Amoaning, he concludes, in his reported comment on Mr. Martin Amidu's appointment in sections of the media, that ultimately it is Ghana that wins. That indeed is the case - and that is what matters.

Our nation's best interests ought to override party advantage when Ghana's president makes key upper-echelon public-sector appointments. It is a real pity that some Ghanaians who ought to know better hold cynical views about Martin Amidu's appointment.

The question is: Does every good leader not act in the overall long-term interest of the nation he or she governs, at all material times - even when in the short-term it is disadvantageous to the political party that helped put him or her in power?

It is a blessing for our nation that President Akufo-Addo is showing traits of President Nkrumah's exceptional patriotism and abhorrence of corrupt individuals - which is why it is most likely that future generations will put him in the Pantheon of the 21st century's greatest African leaders.

Above all, the point needs to be made that we must put aside the unhelpful extremism that encourages so many politicians and political party supporters in Ghana to dance to the one-corner-lyrics of that dreadful Kokofu-football-politricks song entitled: "My-party-my-tribe-right-or-wrong!"

Finally, let us always think of what will be to the long-term benefit of Mother Ghana - not what in the short-term will be advantageous for the often short-sighted and narrow-minded political parties we support. Haaba.