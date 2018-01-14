WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (12)

"The Lord appointed seventy others also, and sent them two by two before His face into every city and place where He Himself was about to go. Then He said to them, “The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few; therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest. Go your way; behold, I send you out as lambs among wolves. Carry neither money bag, knapsack, nor sandals; and greet no one along the road.,"

[Luke 10:1-4] NKJV

We do remember this cliché "The devil finds work for an idle man" to do, don't we?

God is not kind to only Christians but also to all.

The fact that you have not been called into the five given offices; apostle, bishop, evangelist, pastor, teacher does not mean God has not called you.

Don't be idle until something happens before you comb around for a role in the House of God.

Otherwise your relationship with God will be growing sour.

So take up a role in the church and stop saying "I don't know what God want to do with me"

Pray for God to lay a work on your heart or better still approach your cell leaders, pastors with humility to mentor you.

Today, develop a good relationship with your maker, as you take up a role in His vineyard.

"The mantle of leadership is not the cloak of comfort but rather the robe of responsibility" - Thomas S. Monson

God bless you for reading and sharing.

Prayer

O Lord, lead us to the path of righteousness and glory in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

