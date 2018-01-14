More Airstrips To Boost Tourism

Axim, Bolgatanga and Cape Coast are among some new locations the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it will be looking to construct new airstrips to boost tourism.

The plan is part of initiatives by the regulator to improve infrastructure for air travel.

In an interview with Joy Business, the Director General of the GCAA said, some of the projects will commence this year after a proper feasibility study.

Currently, Ghana has about five airports in some major capitals, Accra, Kumasi, Ho, Tamale and Takoradi.

However, the regulator says it is working to construct additional airstrips in some other parts of the country to boost tourism.

"So, we’ll first start with the feasibility study, design then construction. And even at Axim we are looking at an airstrip to boost tourism in the area," said Simon Allotey, GCAA boss.

According to him, the projects will be kicking off this year, others will go to 2019 and beyond.

Besides the airstrips, the new Kotoka International Airport terminal 3 is set to be completed soon to give a major boost to international air travel.