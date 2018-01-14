Abronye DC Survives Attack By Party Thugs In Atebubu

Confirmed information indicates that the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Bafoe aka Abronye DC has been beaten by some thugs suspected to be NPP activists.

The outspoken politician is currently on admission at the St Luke Hospital in Kasei.

The attack took place Saturday evening at the residence of the District Chief Executive for the Atebubu-Amantin District, Edward Owusu, where a meeting was taking place.

Abronye, who is vying for a national executive position in the NPP was in the town to interact with party members but some angry group who got wind of his visit attacked him and other members of his team.

More to come...