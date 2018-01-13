Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Cuts Sod For Three Projects

Hon Mozart K. Owuh and Nana Kwaku Appiah III breaking the ground for project to commence.

Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon Mozart K. Owuh on thursday December 11, 2018 cut sod for three different projects in the Municipality.

The projects were a 4-Unit Staff Quarters at the Municipal Assembly,a 2-Unit Ultra Modern KG Block at Petepom and a Chips Compound at Gyimakrom.

In his address before the sod cutting at Petepom for the KG Block, Hon Mozart urged the contractors to complete the projects within six months.

" The project is a 2-Unit KG block that has a kitchen to help the school feeding program, a dinning hall, Masters office, a store room and a mechanised borehole to help the kids to enjoy being in school. It is the first of its kind and this is the new face of KG blocks we will be building from now on in the municipality and it is supposed to complete in six months.

I strongly believe you will be good supervisors for the project so that the Assembly's aim of meeting the needs of the School and the community is met on time, Hon Owuh Stated.

Hon Owuh recounted the commitment of the Assembly to providing the needs of the people and not what the Assembly thinks is good.

" we have chosen to use the down to top approach of governance, we listen to what the people need and we deliver on it but not the top to down approach where the Assembly will build projects the community do not need.

"I have spoken to the contractors to employ at least 75% of their workforce from the host communities.

The MCE mentioned the source of funding for the project as the Assembly's Common fund.

The contractor is DanMuzu company ltd.

Nana Kwaku Appiah III, DIVISIONAL CHIEF of Petepom commended the Assembly and the Hon MCE for responding to the need of the community.

" We the people of Petepom are fortunate to have this project, we thank you for choosing us and we promise our full support for the contractor in order for him to operate without any hindrance".

The doors of the palace is always open, fall on us anytime for support, Nana Kwaku Appiah III urged the contractor.

With funding from the Minerals development fund, Hon Mozart K. Owuh outlined the specification of the CHIPS compound to be carried out at Gyimakrom.

" The Assembly strategically positioned the CHIPS compound at Gyimakrom to serve about 9 communities.

According to Hon Mozart, this type of Chips compound we are building for you is an ultra modern one and the first to be built in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal, it comes with a detached Nurses Quarters and a mechanized borehole to solve the nurses accommodation problems.

Pregnant women in some cases are forced to walk distances to fetch water to Chips compounds because of unavailability of water but this time we have factored everything in the project.

Its the Assembly's hope that this facility will serve the health needs of the people to avoid intermittent referral of cases to the Bogoso Clinic.

The MCE concluded by reiterating the Member of Parliament's commitment to the health needs of the people of Prestea Huni Valley

" Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi is very committed to your health needs and has been part of the discussion, she was supposed to be here for the sod-cutting but ministerial duties didn't permit her, continue to pray for the President, the MP and for me the last born.

Nana Takyi Boateng II, Chief of Gyimakrom could not hide his excitement considering how this facility will help the people of Gyimakrom and its surroundings,

" we travel to Oppong-Valley or Bogoso to access health care, our road is not in a good state and only God knows what we have been through all these years, on behalf my people we accept the project wholeheartedly and will give our total support to the contractor" Nana Boateng stated.

We thank the Assembly, MCE and the Member of Parliament for responding to our needs, as Oliver twist will always do, Nana Boateng pleaded with the Assembly to construct their road to help in transporting their farm produce to the markets.

Notable among the nine communities the health facility will serve when completed are; Gyimakrom, Adadkrom, Larbikrom,Bobkrom among others.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly led by Hon Mozart K. Owuh layed a block for the second phase of a 4 Unit staff Quarters for the Assembly, Joe Arthur Limited is to complete the project by 6 months in order to reduce the already existing staff accommodation deficit.

"Prestea Huni-Valley has been elevated to a municipal status and so we need Accommodation for the staff to be able to run effectively and to better serve our people" Hon. Mozart stated.

As we move from a District to a municipal status, we need more accommodation to house the staff as some more departments will be adding up.

The MCE was accompanied by the Co-ordinating Director, Works Engineer, Assembly Members and Party functionaries.

Img-20180113-wa0021

Img-20180113-wa0013

Img-20180113-wa0015

Img-20180113-wa0016

Img-20180113-wa0008

Img-20180113-wa0011