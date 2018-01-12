Worddigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (11) Don't Stop Praying

"Pray without ceasing."

[ 1 Thessalonians 5:17] KJV

In this chapter, Apostle Paul writes to the church in Thessalonica telling them to pray ahead of the day of the Lord.

One of the weapons you can use as a believer for change in every circumstance is prayer.

Praying to God regardless of the situation can strengthen one's relationship with Father in heaven.

Oftentimes certain happenings may prevent one from offering prayers to God.

That should not be. In all things pray without ceasing.

Meaning do not stop praying. Have a time for prayers and make prayer a lifestyle.

Remember in all things pray without ceasing.

"Prayer continues to provoke power-spiritual power. Prayer continues to provide peace -spiritual peace"- Thomas S. Monson

Be inspired.

God bless you for reading and sharing.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, empower us daily to pray without ceasing in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

