Things would have been worse with the NDC – Korsi Bodja

As the New Patriotic Part(NPP) marked it’s first year in the governance of Ghana many scholars and political analyst have given varied verdicts of the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration.

Mr. Korsi Bodja the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party in the Volta Region in the 2016 Elections said the plight of Ghanaians would have been worse had the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continued in power. ‘imagine parents were still paying for their children at Senior High School (SHS) and teacher and nursing trainee allowances were not restored as promised, children would have been sold by their parents to raise cash’

The Free Senior High School he admitted saved many parents the burden of borrow money to pay school fees as well as buy the needed items for school.

He added that the social intervention programmes by the Government is bringing a lot of relief to households and freeing them to invest monies that hitherto would have been used for fees.

The NDC left a lot of debt in almost all sectors of the economy making it difficult for the government to fully implement it’s manifesto promises ‘NDC couldn’t even pay its own women organizers it gave the School Feeding Programs to and they have the guts to even organize press conference to demand for the arrears their own government left, it is a shame’

Narrating his experience in the 2016 election, Mr Bodja indicated that it took the vigilance and coordination of the NPP to win the elections. He recounted how they had to counter the many attempts of the NDC to rig the elections ‘There were people(contractors) whose role was to bring people from neighboring Togo, give them house numbers, get them registered on our Electoral roll and keep their voter Identification (ID) cards for election day ‘. We took steps to prevents these from occurring.

He asked Ghanaians to remain hopeful and be patient with the government as it will not only deliver on it’s promises but also prosecute functionaries of the erstwhile administration who ‘stole’ monies that were meant for the development of the people.

These revelation he made in an interview with Prince Yao Amevi on the AM SHOW on TOSH FM in Ho. He also used the opportunity to officially announce his bid for the position of the Volta Regional Organizer of the party. He added that there has been many interactions with party people and it was time to legitimize and also grow deeper the relationship.

‘Let’s come together to better represent and coordinate the affairs of the party as well as ensure that there is total commitment to the promises we made to the people of Ghana’ That same platform was used by Mr. Billy Bless Parku who also announced his intention to contest the Regional Youth Organizer position.