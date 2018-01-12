Tackling Fulani Herdsmen: Reinforcement Security Team Storm Agogo

Activities of nomadic herdsmen could soon be a thing of the past for residents of Agogo as the police-military team intensifies its operations.

Nhyira Fm can confirm a 175-strong team of combined police-military personnel have been deployed to Agogo to augment the work of an existing active team already on the field working.

News of the deployment will comes as a relief for residents who have abandoned their farming activities following an attack four of the police-military team stationed there.

Three military officers and a policeman were wounded when armed nomadic herdsmen ambushed and opened fire on members of the Operation Cowleg team.

The officers were responding to distress call from a woman over the destruction of her farm by cattle.

Chairman of the council, Simon Osei-Mensah told a stakeholder meeting organized at the instance of Regional Security Council, he will implement the order to avoid contempt of court.

He told Nhyira FM in an interview on Thursday, security would be beefed up in Agogo, Nsuta, Kumawu, Drobonso and Mampong.

Mr. Osei-Mensah insists his prime objective is to ensure utmost security for residents in the Ashanti region.

If the fight against nomadic herdsmen is sustained, Mr. Osei-Mensah will make history as the only regional minister since 2012 to fully commit to the plight of residents of Agogo.

Five Ashanti Regional Ministers who chaired the Ashanti Regional Security Council the last five years have all failed to implement what looked like a simple High Court order.

Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, Samuel Sarpong, Eric Opoku, Peter Anarfi Mensah and John Alexander Ackon, all under the NDC government.

The effect is the persistent confrontation between natives of Agogo and herdsmen resulting in loss of lives and property.

Repeated killing of natives by nomadic herdsmen between 2011 and 2016 and vice versa have plunged the area into a state of insecurity.

Activities of the Operation Cowleg team were reviewed after a JoyNews Documentary titled "Violent Shepherds," a 7-month investigative piece which highlighted activities of nomadic herdsmen who unleashed terror on local farmers, destroying crops, as well as killing and raping innocent locals.

The investigative piece focused on Agogo, Kwahu East, Kintampo and Berekum in Ashanti, Eastern and Bono Ahafo regions respectively.

Whist government set up a Cattle Ranching Committee to propose solutions to the crisis, a businessman, Edward Asadu who is Chief Executive of Asadu Royal Waste Limited has set up a special fund to cater for the education of children of Agogo residents killed in the clashes.

He has pledged to commit Gh 20,000 annually to the educational needs of the needy children.

Disbursement into the fund has started, with a nursing student and some pupils already benefited from the fund.