Guinness Osagyefo Already Making Waves

The Guinness Osagyefo Campaign has earned Vizeum Ghana, together with the Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa Hub team and Guinness Ghana, two Leader Awards.

An African media first, the teams were awarded the Leader Awards in the Mobile Marketing and Social Media categories at the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards that took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Why the Guinness Osagyefo Campaign was a success?

Ghana celebrated 60 years of independence in 2017. To celebrate this, Guinness created a limited-edition bottle, featuring iconic Ghanaian figures and landmarks. Guinness ran promotions to mark the celebration with free Wi-Fi, discounts and prizes. To drive footfall to these events, the team used geo-targeted Facebook ads – an African Media First. This was the first time that a beer brand in Africa has run a geo-targeted Facebook campaign.

Urban Ghanaians are very social online and in bars; but it can be difficult to coordinate plans with friends. The team saw an opportunity to help consumers to make the most of their evening by presenting Guinness experiences close to them, and sharing directions to the party.

The main objective was to drive Reach; allowing the team to spread awareness in proximity to bars which were running promotions and drive footfall leading to increased sales.

The Results:

3 million people over 18 years old were reached.

Brand equity, spontaneous awareness and dynamism scores all increased during the campaign.

The uplift in sales during the promotion was 46% higher in bars that were geo-targeted with Facebook ads.

The campaign contributed to increase in sales of 103% YoY for April compared to 2016.

“Our media-first thinking approach to strategy implementation requires a greater understanding of media connections in a communication plan across the ecosystem that incorporates all media touchpoints and this contributed greatly to the success of the campaign” says Emmanuel Odoom, General Manager for Vizeum Ghana.

“As an iconic brand in Ghana, the Guinness team wanted to celebrate Ghana's culture, heritage and history with the rest of the nation as part of the [email protected] celebrations. Our special Osagyefo bottle was designed to recognise all the incredible individuals across the country who have demonstrated their Made of Black spirit over the last 60 years. We joined forces with the teams to find innovative ways to engage with consumers throughout the celebrations and it is great to have been recognised for the hard work by all of the team.” says Lebogang Babe, Marketing Manager for Guinness.

About the Assegai Awards?

The Assegai Awards, acknowledges and awards those whose Integrated Marketing campaigns deliver exceptional results. The Leader award is based on the final audited campaign scores based on the overall creative concepts, including; copy, graphics and production quality, marketing strategy and results. Leaders are the entries that could qualify in terms of their final audited scores for an Assegai award.

